Bengal’s transgender fights odds, battle-ready for civil services exam

“I appeared as a third-gender candidate in the first stage of the examination with fee relaxation but when the results came out, to my disappointment, there was no reservation for people like me. I scored 56 per cent but that was deemed insufficient to sit in the next stage. Cut-offs for many other categories were much lower, whereas we had no reservation. So I filed another case with the help of HRLN,” said Kar, who was finally allowed to write the next stage of the exam in early January.

A resident of Hooghly district’s Tribeni, Kar had to juggle her primary school teaching and legal fight, a feat made all the more difficult by the fact that she was spending around five hours only to commute between her hometown and Kolkata and back for the court battle. At the same time Kar, an English Honours graduate, was undergoing a “transformation” due to the ongoing hormonal therapy to become a woman. “I felt weak due to therapy and often thought it won’t work out. I did request the state Education Department for help but nothing happened,” Kar said, lambasting the alleged inaction of the state Transgender Welfare Board. “The NALSA judgement calls for public awareness so that people like me do not face discrimination. This has not happened. The authorities should ensure they can implement the judgement in a proper way and not just limit it to creating a separate category on paper,” Kar said, admitting that she had to change three schools in two-and-half years because of the stigma attached. Asserting that she had been a good student all through, Kar apprehends the reactions to her struggle from members of her own community. “There might be two strands of thought — a section may feel emboldened to actually pursue their dreams despite the odds while, on the other hand, others may be discouraged by watching me struggle.” “If an educated person has to go through so much, then the lesser privileged ones may not be willing to chase their dreams,” she added. More from India Trump to host Indian PM Modi

