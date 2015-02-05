Andhra Pradesh assembly building inaugurated

“The new building was built in a way that nobody will be able to uproot the mikes or disturb the [assembly] speaker,” Naidu said. The first test of the claim will be on March 6 when the budget session of the state assembly begins. To overcome the problem of noisy protests and interruptions, only soundproof material was used in the building. The state-of-the-art audio system in the assembly will be controlled by the assembly speaker to ensure that only members allowed by him to speak shall be able to do so.