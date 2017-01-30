Amid businesman’s scandal, BJP targets former India PM Singh

In the series of emails accessed by media, Mallya thanked Singh for sparing the time to talk to him and also acknowledged that former principal secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) TKA Nair spoke to Civil Aviation and Petroleum Ministries to help the airliner.

“Thank you for sparing time to meet me on September 8, to explain the difficulties being faced by Kingfisher Airlines. I had also informed your good self that we had approached our consortium of banks, led by State Bank of India, to grant us additional financial support urgently. You had asked me to follow up with Mr T.K.A. Nair, which I did and I am deeply appreciative of the fact that Mr Nair immediately spoke to the concerned people in the ministries involved,” Mallya’s letter to Singh on October 4, 2011 read.