Aircraft carrier INS Viraat to be decommissioned on March 6

Viraat’s performance in Indian Navy has come under praise for having clocked 22,622 flying hours by various aircraft, spent seven years at sea covering the globe 27 times and having a total of 80,715 hours of boiler running. She played a major role in Operation Jupiter in 1989 in Sri Lanka Peace Keeping Operation, after which she was affiliated to the Garhwal Rifles and Scouts of Indian Army in 1990. Her major participation was seen during Operation Parakram in 2001-2002 when India and Pakistan were engaged in a stand-off post terrorist attack on Parliament.