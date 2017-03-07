After hectic campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, leaders take a break

“Behenji [as Mayawati is addressed] has envious stamina and she has worked very hard for the comeback,” said a staffer at her sprawling, heavily-guarded bungalow at Mall Avenue in Lucknow. She skipped campaigning on the last opportunity on Monday and is learnt have relaxed at her home with a warm water and salt foot massage. She spoke to the second rung leaders of her party and made an internal assessment of her party’s performance at the hustings.