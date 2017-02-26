3-year-old twin brothers drown in washing machine

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, 3-year-old twin brothers on Saturday drowned in a washing machine while their mother was out to buy detergent at Rohini in north west Delhi, police said.
The twins, Naksh and Neeshu, were inside the top loading washing machine for up to 30 minutes before being discovered by their father, they said.
There was about 15 litres of water in the spinning tub of the washing machine and there is a possibility that the children fell into the spinner by climbing the pile of laundry, police said.
Rekha, mother of the victims, said she had filled water in the washing machine and went to a nearby shop to buy detergent at 12.39pm. When she came back, she did not find the children in the house. She raised an alarm and informed her husband, they said.
Ravinder, who works with an insurance company, rushed to the house and found the children lying in the washing machine, police said.
The children were rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said.
“The family is inconsolable. The bodies have been sent to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini for post mortem. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 (police to inquire and report on suicide etc) of CrPC are underway,” said a senior police officer.