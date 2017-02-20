Final moments: Airport killing seen on CCTV; probe strains Malaysia-North Korea ties

In footage taken from another angle the woman in the white shirt appears to lunge from behind and throw something over his head, locking her arms around him briefly. As she quickly walks away, the second woman also moves off rapidly in another direction, although it was unclear what role she had in the assault.

Later footage showed the portly, balding middle-aged man stumbling, wiping his face, and seeking help from people while gesturing to his eyes before being escorted to a clinic. Footage from airport cameras purportedly showing the assault on the half-brother of the North Korean leader emerged on Monday as a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea escalated over the handling of a probe into the killing of Kim Jong Nam. Malaysia recalled its envoy from Pyongyang and summoned North Korea's ambassador in Kuala Lumpur to explain his accusations that Malaysian authorities were colluding "with external forces" over the investigation into the slaying of leader Kim Jung Un's estranged half-brother. 1.1980820









