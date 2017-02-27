Daesh-linked Indonesian shot dead after bomb attack

He said the attacker, whom he did not name, had been jailed over his involvement with militant training in Jantho in Aceh province. Jantho was the location of a notorious extremist training camp, which was closed down by authorities in 2010.

Last month the United States designated JAD a terrorist organisation, saying the network was an umbrella group for about two dozen Indonesian extremist outfits. Last year’s gun and suicide attack in the capital left four attackers and four civilians dead, and was the first assault claimed by Daesh in Southeast Asia. JAD has also been blamed for a firebomb attack on a church that killed a toddler and a foiled plan to launch a Christmas-time suicide bombing. Many recent Daesh-linked plots in Indonesia have been botched or foiled, with analysts saying that many of the country’s militants lack the capacity to launch serious attacks. Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, has long struggled with Islamist militancy. It has suffered a series of attacks in the past 15 years, including the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people, mostly foreign tourists. A sustained crackdown weakened the most dangerous networks but the emergence of Daesh has proved a potent new rallying cry for radicals and hundreds flocked to the Middle East to fight alongside the militants.









