Mount Everest base camp saw 113,000 tourists in 2016

Lhasa: The Mount Everest base camp received more than 113,000 tourists last year, with a year-on-year increase of 91 per cent, the local tourist administration said on Saturday.
Among them were more than 5,100 foreign visitors, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Tingri county government has been making efforts to offer a better travel experience to visitors in recent years.
The government has repaired roads from the county to the base camp and ensured the power supply for the camp.
The base camp, which sits at an altitude of 5,200 metres, is suitable for year-round travel.