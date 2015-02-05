In China, bike-share apps race for glory

“In places where the subway does not extend, where it’s difficult to change from one kind of transport to another, it’s so easy to get where you want to go with Mobike,” said Hu Hong, 29, who pedals to her Shanghai real-estate job.

Some Chinese cities started municipal bike-rental schemes years ago that allow users to pick up and drop off their wheels at designated stations, similar to hundreds of programmes around the world. Today’s start-ups have removed that shackle, and the convenience of being able to drop off anywhere means a new generation of riders are now ubiquitous in cities such as Shanghai and Beijing. Ofo, which launched in 2015 as a Peking University student project, claims 10 million users for its one million bright-yellow bikes in 33 cities. It plans to add 10-15 million bikes this year, chief operating officer Zhang Yanqi said. Mobike shares a time-lapse graphic that, using its GPS system, tracks customer rides over a recent day in Shanghai. Eager to cash in, Chinese and foreign investors have handed Mobike and Ofo hundreds of millions of dollars. The ramp-up recalls the battle between China ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing and Uber, into which both poured billions of dollars before joining forces last year with Didi in command. Didi is among Ofo’s biggest investors, while Mobike CEO Wang is a former Uber exec. Mobike’s investors include Chinese internet giant Tencent and Taiwan tech-manufacturing powerhouse Foxconn, a major Apple supplier. Jeffrey Towson, a professor of investing at Peking University, said “economic reality is being suspended” as rivals burn cash to grab turf. “I think they’re going to pull it off. A lot of businesses start this way: you have lightning in a bottle, a hot app, and you build a more sustainable business as you go,” he explained. Weaker entrants will drop out or be absorbed, Towson added. China’s government singled out Mobike and Ofo last month — praising bike-sharing as a means of cutting emissions and traffic. Ofo launched in Singapore in recent weeks, and is now eyeing US and European markets. Mobike plans to enter Singapore within weeks. Analysts said regulatory issues, logistics, and lower use of mobile payments overseas could brake expansion. Lower winter ridership and losses from damage and theft also will weigh on bottom lines, they add, but insist the future appears bright. Both Mobike and Ofo loftily envision tens of millions of connected bikes worldwide. “It has only just begun,” said Ofo’s Zhang. “We hope to fulfil this vision in the next two to three years.” More from China China ships sail near disputed isles

Chinese navy wraps up visits to Gulf states

Girl flung off ride at China park dies

China punishes 11 for dereliction of duty









