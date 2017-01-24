China says will protect South China Sea sovereignty

Tillerson was asked at the hearing whether he supported a more aggressive posture toward China and said: “We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed.” The former Exxon Mobil Corp chairman and chief executive did not elaborate on what might be done to deny China access to the islands.

But analysts said his comments, like those of Spicer, suggested the possibility of US military action, or even a naval blockade. Such action would risk an armed confrontation with China, an increasingly formidable nuclear-armed military power. It is also the world’s second-largest economy and the target of Trump accusations it is stealing American jobs. Spicer declined to elaborate when asked how the United States could enforce such a move against China, except to say: “I think, as we develop further, we’ll have more information on it.” Tillerson narrowly won approval from a Senate committee on Monday and is expected to win confirmation from the full Senate. Military experts said that while the US Navy has extensive capabilities in Asia to stage blockading operations with ships, submarines and planes, any such move against China’s growing naval fleets would risk a dangerous escalation. Aides have said that Trump plans a major naval build-up in East Asia to counter China’s rise. China’s foreign ministry said earlier this month it could not guess what Tillerson meant by his remarks, which came after Trump questioned Washington’s long-standing and highly sensitive “one-China” policy over Taiwan. Washington-based South China Sea expert Mira Rapp-Hooper at the Center for a New American Security called the threats to bar China’s access in the South China Sea “incredible” and said it had no basis in international law. “A blockade — which is what would be required to actually bar access — is an act of war,” she added. “The Trump administration has begun to draw red lines in Asia that they will almost certainly not be able to uphold, but they may nonetheless be very destabilising to the relationship with China, invite crises, and convince the rest of the world that the United States is an unreliable partner.” Bonnie Glaser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank called Spicer’s remarks “worrisome” and said the new administration was “sending confusing and conflicting messages.” Dean Cheng, a China expert at the conservative Heritage Foundation, said Spicer’s remarks showed the South China Sea was an important issue for the Trump administration. He said it was significant that neither Spicer nor Tillerson had been specific as to what actions would be taken and this left open the possibility that economic measures — instead of military steps — could be used against China and firms that carry out island building. More from China Millions travel for Chinese new year festival

China ‘wants to manage disputes with US’

As Trump withdraws, China plays world leader

Chinese rights lawyers set their sights on smog









