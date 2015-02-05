China lashes out at Mattis remarks on contested islands

On his first trip to Asia as secretary of defence, Mattis explicitly stated in Tokyo that the Trump administration will stick to the previous US stance that the US-Japan security treaty applies to defending Japan’s continued administration of the Senkaku islands.

The islands that lie between Taiwan and Okinawa were under US administration from the end of the Second World War until their return to Japan in 1972. China cites historical records for its claim, and Japan’s move to nationalise several of the islands in 2012 set off anti-Japanese riots in China and prompted the government to dispatch ships and planes to the area around them as a challenge to Japanese control. China also registered its displeasure with Mattis’ remarks Friday in South Korea that Trump’s administration is committed to carrying through on a deal the Obama administration reached with the Seoul government last year to deploy a high-end US missile defence system to South Korea this year. The Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, is meant to improve protection of South Korea and Japan — as well as US troops stationed in both countries — against a North Korean missile attack. Beijing objects to the system because its powerful radar would allow it to peer deep into north-eastern China, possibly allowing it to observe Chinese military movements. At a Friday news conference, Lu said China’s “resolute opposition to the deployment... remains unchanged and will not change.” The deployment “will jeopardise security and the strategic interests of regional countries, including China, and undermine the strategic balance in the region,” Lu said. Chinese officials and scholars say they anticipate further turbulence in relations with the US under Trump. The president sparked anger among Chinese following his election when he broke with decades-long tradition by talking on the phone with the president of Taiwan, the self-governing island democracy that Beijing considers its own territory. Trump has also raised concerns with criticism of China’s military build-up in the South China Sea, accusations of currency manipulation and unfair trade policies and allegations that Beijing was doing too little to pressure its communist neighbour North Korea. In a lighter moment, however, Chinese media and internet users praised an appearance by Trump’s daughter Ivanka and granddaughter Arabella Kushner’s visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday to attend Lunar New Year festivities. A video clip of Arabella singing a song of holiday greetings also set alight China’s internet. More from China China ships sail near disputed isles

