China finishing South China Sea buildings that could house missiles -US officials

“There is a tendency here in Washington to imagine that it’s all about us, but we are not a claimant in the South China Sea,” Freeman said. “We are not going to challenge China’s possession of any of these land features in my judgement. If that’s going to happen, it’s going to be done by the Vietnamese, or ... the Filipinos ... or the Malaysians, who are the three counter-claimants of note.” He said it was an “unfortunate, but not [an] unpredictable development.” Tillerson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last month that China’s building of islands and putting military assets on them was “akin to Russia’s taking Crimea” from Ukraine.