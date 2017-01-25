As Trump stresses 'America First', China plays the world leader

Another area where China is keen to be seen as leading the way is climate change. Trump has in the past dismissed climate change as a "hoax" and vowed during his presidential campaign to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Li Junhua, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations and Conferences, said world was worried about climate change and whether countries would honor their Paris commitments. "As far as China is concerned, my president has made it extremely clear, crystal clear, China will do its part," Li told reporters. Learning process It's not always been this way. China has been through a long, tough learning process to become a more responsible power. In 2013, China, angered with Manila over the long dispute on the South China Sea, only stumped up meager aid to the Philippines after it was hit by Super Typhoon Haiyan, prompting rare dissent in the influential Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times that Beijing's international image would be hit. It also will not be plain sailing. On certain key core issues including the self-ruled island of Taiwan, China will not back down. In its first official reaction to Trump taking office, China's Foreign Minister urged his administration to fully understand the importance of the "one China" principle, which Trump has called into doubt and under which Washington acknowledges China's position of sovereignty over Taiwan. China also expects that under the Trump administration it will be left alone on one issue that has long dogged ties with Washington - human rights. The WeChat account of the overseas edition of the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily noted with approval on Saturday that Trump's inaugural speech neither mentioned the words "democracy" nor "human rights". "Perhaps looking back, these things have been hyped up too much" by US politicians, it added. More from China Canadian wingsuit jumper dies in China — report

Rooster energy: ‘Phoenix claws’ graze the menu

China welcomes ‘Year of the Rooster’

Smog avoidance travel packages









