A breath of fresh air: Chinese on smog avoidance travel packages

Chen Jining, minister of environmental protection, said Friday that he “felt guilty” and “wanted to reproach himself” because the pollution had disrupted people’s lives, according to Xinhua. He said emissions from automobiles have become the primary source of fine particles in major cities, accounting for 31.3 per cent in Beijing, 29.2 per cent in Shanghai and 28 per cent in Hangzhou. He vowed to take further steps to cut pollution.