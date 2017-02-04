China urges caution after Taiwan tour bus crash

China’s National Tourism Bureau was paying close attention to the incident and called for greater security safeguards for mainland tourists in Taiwan, China’s official Xinhua news agency said.

Of the 26 Chinese tourists on board the bus, nine Chinese tourists, the driver and the tour guide were taken to hospital, Taiwan’s tourism bureau said, adding none of the injuries was life-threatening. The Chinese tourists, from Zhejiang province, were in Taiwan on a six-day trip.









