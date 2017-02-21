Candidate vying to lead Indonesian capital denies pandering to Islamists

When asked if Jakarta’s governor had to be Muslim, Baswedan said every citizen had the right to run, but added: “Jakarta needs an effective leader who can execute all the plans, and secondly, who can unite, not divide.” Baswedan said his policies would be centred on increasing access to education, creating jobs and making housing more affordable. One of his main campaign promises is “zero down payment” for home buyers.

“We will continue to focus on topics that are urgent for the residents of Jakarta,” Baswedan said.









