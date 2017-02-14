Cheap solar ambulances to speed into service in rural Bangladesh

Azad said that, as far as he is aware, there is no equivalent elsewhere in the world of the solar-powered three-wheeler ambulance his team is developing. The inspiration for it came from solar racing cars in Australia.

“I thought if researchers can develop a solar racing car, there is potential to develop a solar ambulance,” he said. A vehicle that would not be reliant for power on Bangladesh’s overturned national power grid would be a bonus, he explained. The new ambulance can accommodate three people. It has a maximum speed of 15-20 km per hour (9-12 mph), and a range of up to 50km (30 miles). By day it is powered by four 100-watt solar panels on the roof. At night it runs on four 12-volt batteries, which are charged from the solar panels. “The last layer of the development includes installation of a battery charging station (at a hospital or other site close by) that is completely fuelled by a solar canopy,” Azad said. “This step is taken to ensure complete independence of these electrically assisted rickshaws from the national grid.” The ambulance’s battery can recharge in three to four hours, he said. Azad said his team has built and tested five prototypes over the past year. The new ambulances are expected to hit the roads at the end of 2017. He expects that buyers will include community clinics across the country run by the BRAC non-governmental organisation. Azad says officials of the BRAC Health and Nutrition Programme have assured the team they will consider using the vehicles in their clinics. Dr. Shahana Nazneen of the BRAC Health and Nutrition Population Programme said that the vehicles are cost-effective and should be affordable for rural hospitals. Habibur Rahman Khan, an additional secretary at the Health Ministry in charge of hospitals, agreed that the low-cost ambulance would help the ministry boost health facilities in rural areas. “We will certainly consider purchasing (them) for rural hospitals,” he said. — Reuters More from Bangladesh Bangladesh police shoot dead fugitive Islamist

Solar ambulances for rural Bangladesh

Ship with aid for Rohingya anchors in Bangladesh

13 killed, 20 injured in bus-van collision









