Trump to honour refugee swap deal with Australia

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Bill English said discriminating against refugees and migrants was “not the New Zealand way,” Fairfax Media reported on Monday on its website. ‘’I think it’s important that any refugees or migrants who come to New Zealand are welcome, and it doesn’t matter where they come from — even if they come from a troubled country they’re welcome here,” he was quoted as saying.

Australia, which counts the US as its most important strategic ally, has avoided criticising Trump, however. Turnbull told reporters on Monday it wasn’t his job “to run a commentary on the domestic policies of other countries.” “It is vital that every nation is able to control who comes across its borders,” Turnbull said. He added Trump had pledged to uphold an agreement reached with the Obama administration, whereby asylum seekers held in Pacific island camps could be resettled in the US. Britain’s Foreign Office said it had been assured the immigration ban didn’t apply to UK nationals travelling from the seven countries, even if they had been born there. Canada said it had been told its citizens and permanent residents would be allowed to travel to the US. Like the US, Australia is a nation built on migration and has many citizens who are also nationals of the listed countries. Among them is Iranian-born Sam Dastyari, a lawmaker in the upper house Senate for the main opposition Labor party. He told the Age newspaper on Monday that members of the Iranian-Australian community were shocked and saddened by Trump’s decision. Australia’s hardline immigration policy is a contentious issue that has drawn international condemnation from the United Nations and other rights groups, but which remains popular at home and has bipartisan political support. Once fringe, far-right political parties like Pauline Hanson’s One Nation have gained wider backing, which sometimes spills over into calls for a ban on Muslim immigration. Up to 150 far-right protesters rallied in the Australian city of Sydney on Sunday, waving placards in support of Trump and demanding a ban on Muslim immigration in Australia. Some carried banners saying “Aussies for Trump” and “ISIS refugees not welcome” amid a heavy police presence. “I say this to Islamists: Australia will never be your country,” John Bolton, a speaker at the rally, told Reuters. Australia, a staunch US ally, has been on heightened alert for attacks by home-grown Islamist radicals since 2014 and authorities say they have thwarted a number of plots. — Agencies More from Australia Australia says refugee deal with US to go ahead

Australia PM makes $1.3m political donation

Turnbull unsure how many refugees US will take

El Nino may make a comeback









