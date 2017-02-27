Koala, anyone? Australians asked to adopt native animal

Woodman told The Daily Telegraph. “They require a lot more care and attention than cats and dogs. A wombat will tear the chair off a wooden table. A kangaroo could attack you if they became dependent on humans feeding them and then it’s not given.” Schweth added: “Native animals belong in the wild, not in a living room. They jump on everything and pee and poop.” Most states in Australia allow various native birds, reptiles and amphibians such as budgerigars, snakes and frogs to be kept domestically, though a licence is sometimes required. But it is mostly illegal to keep most mammals, including some of the country’s best-known creatures such as kangaroos, wallabies and koalas.