Detained asylum seekers take Australian cash, return home

“There is a growing thought that it is better to move on and get on with our lives rather than hang onto some false hope,” an official Australian source told Reuters, who declined to be named “We haven’t seen as many people leave since the first year of the camp being reopened in late 2012.” Offering money to failed asylum seekers to return home is not illegal, however, the sums being offered have more than doubled since a year ago and are far above the funds being offered elsewhere. Germany has announced plans to offer up to €1,200 (Dh4,645; $1,263) to asylum seekers to return home.