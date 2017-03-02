Climate scientists say likelihood of extreme summers surging due to global warming

“I grew up in Sydney, so I’m kind of partial to it, and we are actually starting to think, well, can we live here?” she said. “To live here it’s going to take a lot more preparation that what we are used to, looking at the building codes, including things like full insulation and double-glazing. Sydney should start having these discussions now because that sort of situation is just going to occur a lot more often.”

Studies have shown that these effects are occurring on a broad scale. But the natural variability of weather makes looking at individual events more difficult. World Weather Attribution, which is coordinated by Climate Central, a research organisation in Princeton, New Jersey, is one of a number of groups doing rapid analysis. Among other events, they have looked at flooding in Germany and France last May; high temperatures in the Arctic in November and December; and an usually strong storm that hit northern Britain in 2015. Not all of attribution studies have found a climate-change link. In general, studies of heatwaves tend to produce the clearest signal of the influence, or not, of global warming. Australian heatwaves have been examined in the past, most recently in several studies that showed a clear link between climate change and a period of torrid weather in 2013. David Karoly, a scientist at the University of Melbourne, was involved in one of the studies, which took more than six months to produce. “That was considered very rapid at the time,” Karoly said. As a member of World Weather Attribution, Karoly helped with the study of the recent heatwaves, which took about two weeks. A big difference between the two studies is in the use of computer climate models — both of the current atmosphere with its greenhouse gas emissions and of a hypothetical atmosphere as if those emissions had never occurred and climate change was not happening. The older study, like most attribution studies in the recent past, run the models over and over again, which can take months. The newer, rapid studies use models that have already been run, extracting data as needed. Melbourne University’s Dr Andrew King, another author of the report, said that while Australia had experienced extremely hot days or extreme weather events in the past, the data showed the frequency and severity of those events had increased markedly in the past 20 years and would continue to increase unless drastic action was taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. “Yes, people would have experienced 40C days several decades ago around different parts of Australia and in Sydney but we know that these incidences of very hot days are getting more frequent and we are setting more records for heat,” he said. — New York Times News Service More from Australia Australia university to have cyber crime course

