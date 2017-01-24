Australian airports plan raises privacy concerns, expert says

“I am worried about theft, I don’t buy the story that your data is safe. I think we’ve become almost complacent ‘oh there’s been another data breach. Oh they hacked in and stole the data’,” she said. “Is the next phase of roll-out going to be ‘oh my e-health records were taken’, ‘oh my biometrics at border control were taken’?” But others have played down concerns about the government’s plan. Information security expert and reporter Patrick Gray said airport passengers were already the subject of heavy surveillance and biometric testing. Gray said the government’s plan appeared to simply make the recognition process less clunky than the current SmartGate systems used in Australian airports. “Airports are already among the most surveilled places on the planet,” Gray said. “The time to be worrying about this is when someone seriously proposes running live facial recognition against CCTV in public places like city streets and train stations with insufficient oversight on use. Then we’ve got a problem,” he said. “Better, highly-automated facial recognition is going to be a massive privacy issue one day, but the technology at least makes sense in airports.” According to tender documents, the government wants to replace the incoming passenger card, eliminate the need for physical tickets at border control, and allow some passengers to travel using contactless technology, which would remove the need to present a passport. Manual marshal points for triaging passengers would be removed, and replaced with more automated processes. The technology would be trialled at Canberra airport, and later deployed at nine Australian airports.