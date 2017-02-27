Australia’s summer heat hints at worse to come

Last year we had the extreme “Godzilla” El Nino, contributing to record breaking weather conditions all around the world. Meanwhile, in recent months we’ve seen weak La Nina conditions. Now the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed that La Nina has slipped away and some climate models are hinting that El Nino conditions could return as early as this summer. There is still a fair bit of uncertainty, but if El Nino does roar back this quickly we’d better brace ourselves for yet more record breaking weather.