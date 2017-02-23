Australia’s highest-paid public servant quits $4.3m job

“Clearly, this has been a very difficult and emotional decision for me and my family. But I’ve come to the conclusion that the timing is right. As the half-year results show, the transformation has worked,” Fahour said.

Fahour said he would leave Australia Post in July following the announcement of his successor. The government later announced that an independent tribunal that decides the salaries of lawmakers, judges and government department bosses will be given power to rule on how much Fahour’s replacement is worth. While Australia Post’s board of directors will continue to decide the managing director’s salary package, it will now have to persuade the Remuneration Tribunal that the pay is consistent with what other senior public servants are paid. Earlier this month, a Senate committee revealed Fahour’s pay despite objections from Australia Post that making it public could damage the corporation’s brand. His A$4.4 million salary plus an A$1.2 million bonus in the last fiscal year was more than 10 times the prime minister’s salary of A$507,000. By contrast, US Postal Service chief executive and postmaster general Megan Brennan’s salary was $286,137 last year. Fahour said that Australia Post should not be compared to the loss-making US Postal Service. “They are a letters company and, by the way, they lose $20 billion a year and have done so now for a number of years,” Fahour said. “That’s not the right comparison. We need to be compared to other parcels logistics companies, e-commerce companies — and those companies are global,” he said. When Fahour’s pay was made public, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a former merchant banker with a personal fortune estimated at exceeding A$200 million, said he told Australia Post chairperson John Stanhope that the salary was too high. “As someone who spent most of his life in the business world before I came into politics, I think that is a very big salary for that job,” Turnbull told reporters. The highest paid Australian public servant after Fahour was Bill Morrow, chief executive of Australia’s government-owned NBN Co., who was paid A$3.6 million last year, including an A$1.2 million bonus. NBN is rolling out Australia’s national broadband network. More from Australia Pilot made ‘Mayday’ call before plane crash

