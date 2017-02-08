Australia probes coal spill near Great Barrier Reef

Hay Point is the largest of several coal ports located near the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and a flashpoint for environmentalists concerned over runoff contamination of the reef, a World Heritage site.

“This is another example of why coal and the Great Barrier Reef don’t mix,” said Sam Regester, campaigns director for the activist group GetUp! “We know more ships and more coal equals more accidents.” In December, Australia earmarked expenditure of A$1.3 billion (Dh3.6 billion) over the next five years to improve the water quality of the reef, to keep it off the United Nation’s “in danger” list.