Australia heatwave causes firms to power down but blackouts avoided

“Rather than going straight home and turning on the television and cooking, [you might] want to consider going to a movie, going out to a shopping centre, keeping the load low, every bit like that helps,” Harwin told reporters in Sydney.

A paper mill, water treatment operations and Australia’s largest aluminium smelter, Tomago, were among businesses that halted operations to conserve energy, with many industrial users required to do so under their contracts. The Tomago smelter, which exports to Southeast Asia, Japan and China, is the single largest consumer of electricity in NSW and is jointly owned by Anglo-Australian group Rio Tinto and Oslo-based Norsk Hydro. Too hot for ice cream Weather forecaster Olenka Duma said a build-up of heat in the vast interior outback was being pushed east across NSW, the country’s most populous state. “It was like the windows and doors were closed for a long time, and now a weather front has dragged the hot air here,” Duma, an official of the Bureau of Meteorology, said. It was even too hot for ice cream. “I’m not doing any business today, I’m just sitting in the air-conditioning at home,” said Ned Qutami, owner of six mobile ice cream bars in Sydney. “People at the beach are either in the water or heading home. No one is hanging around to eat ice cream,” said Qutami, who runs Sydney Ice Cream & Coffee in beachside suburbs. The intense heat and power outages have sparked debate over energy security, after the market operator told power companies in South Australia state on Wednesday to switch off some customers’ power supply for a short spell to manage demand. South Australia depends on wind for more than a third of its power supply, and the wind died down at the same time as people started cranking up air-conditioners. That was the latest in a string of power disruptions and electricity price spikes to hit the southern state, including a state-wide blackout that forced copper mines, smelters and a steel plant to shut for up to two weeks last September. The problems have sparked a review of the national electricity market and energy policy on how to cope with rapid growth of wind and solar power and the closure of coal-fired power plants that have been essential for steady supply. More from Australia Australia battles 50 fires in heatwave

Power outage fuels Australia energy debate

Pope aide hits out at ‘anti-religion’ agendas

Aussie official earns 10 times more than PM









