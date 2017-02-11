Australia battles 50 fires in heatwave, sparking warning, blackout fears

“We want people to be aware of signs of heat stress,” a spokesman for the state’s lifeguard service told Reuters. “The number one message for people is to stay hydrated, it’s crucial on a day like today.”

The extreme heat roiling out of Australia’s desert interior will also push temperatures in the northeastern state of Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), home to the capital, Canberra, to uncomfortable levels on the weekend. Temperatures hit 47⁰C (117⁰F) in parts of New South Wales and ACT on Friday, putting pressure on the electricity grid and prompting plans by authorities to suspend supply in some areas. Late on Friday, the Australian Energy Market Operator said the prospect of blackouts had been averted as the state cut back consumption. But with similar gruelling weather expected over the weekend, residents cannot relax vigilance on power use, a spokeswoman for the body said on Saturday. Businesses that halted operations to conserve energy included a paper mill, water treatment operations and Australia’s largest aluminium smelter, Tomago. Many industrial users have contracts requiring them to take such action. Racing officials in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, postponed the Royal Randwick Race Meeting over fears for the animals’ well-being in the heat. New South Wales sports officials cancelled some Rugby League junior representative matches and all grades of cricket matches. A weather change on Sunday may offer a breather, said Peter Zmijewski, a senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology. “For quite a few weeks, nights have been coming warmer and we haven’t had any changes to blow the heat away,” Zmijewski told Reuters. “We may break this pattern tomorrow and Monday.” More from Australia Trump-backing Senator still in Aussie Parliament

Aussie charged over rape, abduction of tourist

Australian bushfires threaten properties

Daesh fighter stripped of Aussie citizenship









