Under siege

“It was very painful for me. The scene was not tolerable, as I saw a child dying in the womb of the mother, and I was not able to help him, to help him even a bit,” Yaftali said. “That was the darkest night, and I will never forget.” After the Taliban were cleared out, Yaftali returned to her work. Her Facebook page, after a last plea to all the hospital workers who had fled the city to return, returned to her usual dose of medical advice to her readers.