Kabul to set penalties for subculture of boy sex slaves

The penal code is likely to be passed by presidential decree during the ongoing parliamentary recess. But Sobhrang worries that some lawmakers may try to water it down when it is later subjected to a parliamentary review.

Afghanistan has a poor record of enforcing similar provisions, including a law to eliminate violence against women and another to ban the recruitment of child soldiers, especially when the perpetrators are powerful. “Explicit criminalisation in law of the heinous practice of bacha bazi is commendable, but implementation of laws in Afghanistan has been questionable,” the All Survivors Project, a global fact-finding effort into sexual violence against males in conflict zones, told AFP. “How is the government planning to monitor, investigate and hold accountable those responsible for abusing boys under this new legal provision?” As Afghanistan’s conflict escalates, critics have said there appears to be no will to act against abusive security officials who are seen as the lesser of two evils in the fight against insurgent groups. Western officials have privately conceded to AFP that some Afghan commanders accused of bacha bazi are “too strategic to be removed” from their posts. But growing public scrutiny of the practice, once shrouded in shame and silence, is forcing authorities to act in some areas. Earlier this month, the government sacked Shah Mirza Panjsheri, police chief of the volatile Dasht-e-Archi district in northern Kunduz province, after a video of his “bacha bazi party” surfaced on social media. “He was kidnapping young, beautiful boys and forcing them to dance in bacha bazi gatherings,” a Kunduz government spokesman told AFP. “When we heard about this we dismissed him immediately,” he said, adding that he was the first high-ranking police official in Kunduz to be sacked for this practice. More from Afghanistan Red Cross urges release of abducted staff

