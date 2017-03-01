Woman dies of burns in suspected exorcism

The head of the Church of the Assembly of God, Rafael Arista, denied in a television interview that Rocha was part of his congregation or that his group had anything to do with the crime.

Trujillo’s husband, Reynaldo Peralta, told La Prensa newspaper that “my wife was not possessed” and accused the attackers of practicing witchcraft. He said he was away from home when she was burned. Murillo vowed that those responsible would be prosecuted for murder. “Something like this cannot happen again,” she said.









