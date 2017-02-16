Venezuela takes Spanish CNN off air over Iraq rumours

The drug allegations against El Aissami had already raised tensions between Washington and Caracas, which had so far been cautious in its stance towards the administration of new US President Donald Trump.

Maduro on Tuesday demanded the United States apologize for the sanctions and vowed to respond “forcefully.” Rodriguez lodged a diplomatic complaint on Wednesday with the US Embassy in Caracas. On Sunday the socialist president said in his own television program: “I want CNN out of Venezuela.” Drug trafficking allegations The US Treasury department froze the US assets of El Aissami and Lopez Bello, and banned US nationals from doing business with them. The Caracas government credits El Aissami with cracking down on drug trafficking while serving as interior minister. But the US Treasury says he actually oversaw shipments of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico and the United States. The Venezuelan armed forces also threw their weight behind El Aissami on Wednesday. In a statement, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez called the sanctions “a new act of interference by the United States” aimed at destabilizing Venezuela. US-Venezuela tension US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday’s move against El Aissami was part of a broad crackdown on drug trafficking and “terrorism.” The accusations triggered the latest in a series of rows over the years between Venezuela’s leftist leaders and Washington, the “imperialist” power it loves to hate. Trump has not yet personally detailed his stance on the situation in Venezuela. A severe economic crisis in Venezuela driven by falling prices for its crucial oil exports has contributed to food shortages and deep economic disarray, raising pressure to remove Maduro from power.









