Words of hope from 44

“I believe in this country,” he said. “I believe in the American people.”

Long before President-elect Donald Trump’s surprising victory shook Washington, Obama was worrying about the threats to American democracy. In a series of speeches, starting with his State of the Union address last January, he spoke about the dangers of inequality, growing racial divisions, and the how a dramatic decline in civility was hurting the country and weakening its democratic institutions. Those were some of the themes that dominated his farewell speech last week in Chicago.