US, Mexico relations hit new low over wall

“There are things that are not negotiable, things that cannot and will not be negotiated. The fact that it is being said that Mexico should pay for the wall is something that is simply not negotiable,” Videgaray said during a press conference at the Mexican embassy in Washington.

In move that is sure to increase tensions, Spicer said Trump could fund construction of the wall — meant to keep out illegal immigrants — by slapping a 20 per cent tax on goods from Mexico. He later specified that it was “one idea that gets it done real easy” and that it could be part of an overall tax reform package. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticised the suggestion, writing on Twitter that Mexico could retaliate with its own levy and that it would be a “huge barrier” to economic growth. Manuel Herrera, president of Mexico’s Confederation of Industrial Chambers, said the idea was “truly worrisome... not just for Mexico but for US companies, too”. Trump signed an order Wednesday for work to begin on building a wall along the 3,200km border. But the US leader has struggled to articulate how the wall will be paid for, though he has suggested recently that the US would fund it first and Mexico would reimburse the cost later. During the campaign, Trump threatened to tap into remittances that Mexican migrants send home, which last year amounted to $25 billion. Trump has also ordered officials to scour US government departments and agencies in search of “direct and indirect” aid or assistance to the Mexican government and report back within 30 days. Republican leaders announced Thursday they would try to carve out $12-15 billion worth of US taxpayer money for the project. Mexican leader lauded at home The dispute has set off the biggest diplomatic rift in decades. Jesus Velasco, an expert in US-Mexico relations at Tarleton State University in Texas, said the lowest previous point in relations was in 1985, when a drug cartel tortured and killed a US undercover agent. “This is even worse,” Velasco told AFP. Pena Nieto initially dithered on whether to travel to Washington despite pressure from Mexican politicians to stay home. After he scrapped the trip, the unpopular Mexican leader, whose popularity is below 25 per cent, was applauded by opposition leaders and other politicians. “Bravo @EPN! Mexico deserves dignity and respect, we can’t have dialogue when neither exists,” former president Vicente Fox wrote on Twitter. Around two in three Mexicans have a favorable opinion of the US, according to Pew surveys, but anti-American and anti-Trump sentiment is not uncommon. Pena Nieto saw his own approval rating slide late last year after he hosted Trump — then still a White House candidate — in Mexico City. NAFTA a ‘one-sided deal’? Trump also took to Twitter to gripe about the trade gap between Mexico and the United States within the North American Free Trade Agreement, which he wants to renegotiate. “The US has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers of jobs and companies lost,” he said. That deficit for the trade in goods is slightly higher than the overall trade deficit — including services — of $49 billion in 2015. The NAFTA renegotiation could provide one way for Trump to claim victory, through increased tariffs on Mexican goods or higher border transit costs. But it could also risk retaliatory tariffs or blowback from US firms that export $267 billion a year south of the border. More from USA Legal chiefs in 16 states condemn Trump order

