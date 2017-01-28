Zuckerberg ‘concerned’ by Trump immigration moves

Trump has taken strong anti-immigrant stances after running a campaign that focused on limiting Muslim refugee access to the US and building a wall to border Mexico. On Friday, the president signed an executive action to establish new vetting procedures for some people seeking to enter the US, saying the measure would prevent terrorists from being admitted.

The post was Zuckerberg’s strongest political comment since Trump’s inauguration, at a time when technology leaders are trying to adapt to the new administration and its planned changes. Both Zuckerberg and Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg have been criticised for not speaking out against Trump — especially since Sandberg has become a feminist icon after her 2013 book ‘Lean In’ about empowering women in the workplace. On Thursday, Sandberg criticised Trump’s order cutting US funding to international non-governmental organisations that provide or talk about abortion services as a method of family planning. “The best way to prevent abortion is through more family planning services, not fewer,” Sandberg said in a post on her Facebook page. “Women’s rights are human rights — and there is no more basic right than health care.”









