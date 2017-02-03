Worst US protests since 1960s spur states to pursue crackdown

“If you want to move your agenda and you think the best way to do that is by linking arm to arm and marching down a freeway entrance ramp, then I think you ought to go to jail,” Zerwas said during a committee hearing. “You should be convicted, and when you get out, you should get the bill.”

Critics have said the bills target Black Lives Matter activists. But laws aimed at a specific group won’t survive a constitutional challenge, said Geoffrey Stone, a University of Chicago law professor. The North Dakota bill that would protect motorists who strike protesters has an inherent flaw, he said. “You can’t have a more mild penalty for running over someone who’s engaged in speech than you have for someone who is not,” Stone said. Governor surrounded Bishop, the North Carolina sponsor, said his proposal expands a criminal statute that punishes those who threaten or assault elected officials. It’s a response, he said, to public protest that’s gone from peaceful picketing and marching to “something that edges toward potential violence.” McCrory, 60, in November became the first North Carolina governor to lose re-election. Eight months earlier, he had enacted the “bathroom bill,” legislation co-sponsored by Bishop to place restrictions on transgender people, leading businesses and tourists to boycott the state. On January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration, McCrory was confronted on a sidewalk in Washington as he stood alongside television host Lou Dobbs and others. A 3-minute, 30-second video posted to social media shows the group chanting “Shame on you!” and calling him a bigot as McCrory and his companions turn and head down an alley to a set of locked doors, where the hecklers stayed until uniformed police arrived. They peacefully dispersed. Bishop said he’ll introduce the legislation next week, and said he ran it by McCrory and heard no objection. He said McCrory was discomfited by his encounter even after years of demonstrations in Raleigh, the state capital, against Republican policies. “He thought it was a bit unsettling,” Bishop said of the confrontation. “But he faced stuff like that since the moment he stepped into the governor’s office.”









