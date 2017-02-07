White House releases a list of ‘under covered’ terror attacks

“I think this is one of the most outrageous claims the president has made, among many, because it really says, basically, that the press is not doing its job because it has its own political agenda,” he told CNN. “It doesn’t want you to know the truth about how dangerous terrorism is. It doesn’t want to be out there, it’s just pulling a leftist agenda on you, which is clearly not true.”

Gergen added: “He engages in these falsehoods without producing any serious evidence. The list includes San Bernardino, as if the press didn’t cover that sufficiently. It’s just astonishing and it’s beneath the dignity of the presidency and I think it tears at the fabric of what holds us together as a people when we can’t trust each other, we can’t trust the White House, and he’s telling us we can’t trust the press. This is the way democracies come unravelled.” Trump also touched upon various alliances in his remarks, noting, “we strongly support Nato.” He spoke on Sunday with Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two “discussed how to encourage all Nato allies to meet their defence spending commitments,” and also talked about the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing Nato countries. Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic military alliance as “obsolete,” and said he would decide whether to protect Nato countries against Russian aggression based on whether those countries “have fulfilled their obligations to us.” Speaking as commander in chief, Trump repeated his promises to defeat “radical Islamic terrorists” but provided no specifics on any policy changes he wants in the fight against Daesh. Before his remarks, Trump sat down for lunch with a room full of troops in fatigues from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines, as well as senior members of his White House staff. Trump made small talk with some of the soldiers, discussing everything from football to military careers. “Gonna make it a career?” Trump asked one person. “C’mon, you have to stay,” he urged another.









