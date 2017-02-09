Trump’s US Supreme Court pick dispirited by president’s tweets

“I don’t ever want to call a court biased,” Trump told hundreds of police chiefs and sheriffs from major cities at a meeting in a Washington hotel on Wednesday. “So I won’t call it biased. And we haven’t had a decision yet. But courts seem to be so political.” Trump nominated Gorsuch on Jan. 31 to succeed conservative Justice Antonin Scalia on the nine-member Supreme Court. Scalia died a year ago this month.

Blumenthal, a member of the Judiciary Committee that will hold a confirmation hearing on Gorsuch, said the nominee had a responsibility to reassure Americans that he would be an open-minded and independent jurist by going public with his concerns about Trump. Presidential powers The appeals court decision on whether to reinstate the ban, will be just a first step in a fast-moving case. The courts will ultimately have to address questions about the extent of the president’s power on matters of immigration and national security. Traditionally, judges have been extremely cautious about stepping on the executive branch’s authority in such matters, legal experts say, although some note that the implementation of Trump’s order presents unique issues. Trump’s order barred travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering for 90 days and all refugees for 120 days, except those from civil war-torn Syria, who are subject to an indefinite ban. Also at issue is whether the order violates a provision of the US Constitution that prohibits laws favouring one religion over another, along with relevant discrimination laws. Presidential directives Trump, a Republican, has made extensive use of presidential directives that bypass Congress and has appeared to be taken aback by legal challenges to his travel order. He praised a federal judge in Boston who earlier ruled in his favour on the travel ban as a “highly respected” jurist whose findings were “perfect.” Last year, Trump accused Indiana-born US District Judge Gonzalo Curiel of bias in overseeing a lawsuit against one of Trump’s businesses, Trump University, because of his Mexican heritage. Democrats and other critics have called Trump’s comments toward the judiciary an attack on a core principle of American democracy: that the courts are independent and uphold the rule of law. At the meeting with law enforcement officials, Trump read from the law he cited to justify the travel ban, quoting it in fragments and sprinkling in bits of interpretation. He said the law clearly allowed a president to suspend entry of any class of people if he determined them to be a detriment to national security. The matter is likely to go to the US Supreme Court, which is ideologically split with four liberal justices and four conservatives pending Senate action on Trump’s nomination of Gorsuch, a conservative jurist.









