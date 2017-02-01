Trump’s Supreme Court pick sets up political clash as Democrats vow fight

If confirmed, Gorsuch would become the 113th justice and take a seat held not only by Scalia but also by Justice Robert H. Jackson, perhaps the finest writer to have served on the court. As an Episcopalian, Gorsuch would be the only Protestant seated among five Catholics and three Jewish jurists. He would restore the 5-4 split between conservatives and liberals on the court, returning the swing vote to Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, whose rulings have fallen on both sides of the political spectrum.

At 49, Gorsuch is the youngest nominee to the Supreme Court in 25 years, underscoring his potential to shape major decisions for decades to come. In choosing him, Trump reached for a reliably conservative figure in Scalia’s mold but not someone known to be divisive. Trump, who recognised Scalia’s wife, Maureen, in the audience as he announced his choice, heaped praise on the “late, great” jurist, saying his “image and genius was in my mind throughout the decision-making process.” Gorsuch said he was humbled by his “most solemn assignment.” “I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the Constitution and laws of this great country,” he said. He also praised Scalia as “a lion of the law.” The announcement reopened the bitter wounds that dominated the political battle last year over Obama’s nominee for the seat, Judge Merrick B. Garland. Republicans refused even to consider — much less support — his nomination in the thick of a presidential campaign. A Colorado native who was in the same class at Harvard Law School as Obama, Gorsuch is known for his well-written, measured opinions that are normally, although not exclusively, conservative. He holds a doctorate from Oxford University, where he was a Marshall Scholar, and was a Supreme Court law clerk to Justices Byron R. White and Kennedy.









