Trump rolls dice on refugees, immigration

Trump’s executive order suspends all immigration from countries with terrorism concerns for 90 days. The State Department said the three-month ban in the directive applied to Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — all Muslim-majority nations. The order also calls for Homeland Security and State Department officials, along with the director of national intelligence, to review what information the government needs to fully vet would-be visitors and come up with a list of countries that don’t provide it. The order says the government will give countries 60 days to start providing the information or citizens from those countries will be barred from traveling to the United States.

Barring any travel to the US from those seven countries, even temporarily, appears to at least partially fulfil a campaign promise Trump made to ban Muslims from coming to the United States until assurances can be made that visitors are properly vetted.









