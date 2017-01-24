Trump picks Indian-American to head communications commission

“Ajit understands the importance of quality access to broadband and wireless connectivity, and I believe growing up in Kansas makes him uniquely qualified to advocate for rural America. I look forward to continuing to work with him to make certain we can improve connectivity and bring critical updates not only to our homes and businesses but also to our hospitals and schools,” he added.

“Commissioner Pai’s expertise on the issues has been well documented and we’re looking forward to working with him to advance conservative, thoughtful solutions at the FCC,” said Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden and Communications and Technology Subcommittee Chairman Marsha Blackburn in a joint statement. Republican Congressman Tom Graves said Pai has the type of experience and no-nonsense attitude that will help reset the FCC’s relationship with Congress. “Further, I am confident that he will work on a non-partisan basis to stop harmful regulations, develop lawful and Constitutional solutions to 21st Century problems, and protect the American people’s access to information while allowing the industries under his purview to grow and prosper,” he said. Pai is the fourth Indian-American to become part of Trump’s administration, following Nikki Haley, nominated US ambassador to UN, Seema Verma, head of Medicare and Medicaid and Preet Bharara, US attorney for the southern District of New York. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is an independent agency of the US government to regulate interstate communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable.









