Trump kids turn to social media to chronicle dad’s big day

Donald Trump junior, the president’s eldest child, documented much of his Inauguration Day on Instagram. He first posted a photo of his family riding in a presidential limousine on the way to the US. Capitol on Friday. Later, he posted a video of him dancing with his wife, Vanessa, at a ball, and then for his nightcap, an encounter at the family’s new Washington hotel with the cast of the reality show “Duck Dynasty” and a slightly dishevelled Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the president, chronicled her family’s ride to the inaugural parade with an Instagram of the two of the couple’s children secure in car seats rolling to the viewing stand. Each held a distraction in hand — one a tablet, the other a smartphone — a detail likely to earn knowing nods from many parents. The Trump clan spent Friday night at the White House, as Trump himself had promised in the days before. Ivanka and Jared were spotted snapping photos Saturday morning on the Truman Balcony. Later, the Trumps tested out the bowling alley. Donald Trump junior posted a video of his wife and children bowling in the lanes installed in the basement of the White House by President Richard Nixon in 1969.









