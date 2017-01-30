Trump deflects migrant ban chaos by blaming Delta, protests

Amid the confusion over Trump’s order, the courts went into the breach, with no fewer than three federal judges seeking to block parts of it temporarily. The judges intended to prevent people stopped from entering the country from being sent back home, and to let most of those who were stopped enter the US. But they did little to clarify the state of the law going forward. White House officials insisted the rulings were moot because the travellers were processed as provided under the law.

Adding to the legal drama is the expectation that Trump will now name his Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday, setting the constitutionality of this order as a backdrop to what is sure to be a brutal confirmation battle with Democrats who joined the outcry against Trump’s move. The human drama played out at airports across America, Europe and the Middle East, as officials struggled to interpret instructions that appeared to catch much of the US government by surprise. At the same time, the potential implications began to set in for multinational companies. After an early outburst of anger by some American technology leaders — Apple’s Tim Cook, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk — chief executive officers of other industries from finance to autos started to grapple with the order’s reach. Jeff Immelt, General Electric Co.’s chairman and CEO, wrote in an internal email that GE has “many employees from the named countries” who are “critical to our success and they are our friends and partners.” GE, he said, would “continue to make our voice heard with the new administration.” Trump’s move is “not a policy we support,” Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein said in a voicemail Sunday to employees. Seeing possible “disruption to the firm,” Blankfein said Goldman will work to help people and families affected. “Being diverse is not optional. It is what we must be,” he said. Silicon Valley executives were more outspoken. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, an immigrant from India, called the policy “painful” and Microsoft Corp.’s Satya Nadella took to the company’s LinkedIn to highlight “the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, for the world.” Friday’s executive order suspended the admission of all refugees for 120 days and imposed a 90-day entry freeze for citizens of seven countries, from US ally Iraq to long-standing enemy Iran. Two Republican senators, John McCain and Lindsey Graham, warned that the measure may not succeed. They said it risked spurring anti-American sentiment and turning into a “self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism,” questioning whether all the relevant government departments had been properly consulted. The two also said they were “concerned by reports that this order went into effect with little to no consultation with the departments of State, Defense, Justice, and Homeland Security.” Unsure of the rules, officials at airports everywhere played it safe. In Amsterdam and London, all US-bound travellers from the seven countries — the others are Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Yemen and Libya — were being turned away. Sudan’s foreign minister, Ibrahim Ghandour, said the ban comes as the two countries started to work more closely to combat terrorism, and only two weeks after Obama lifted decades-old sanctions on the North African country. The leaders of key American allies distanced themselves from Trump. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country would welcome those fleeing persecution, “regardless of your faith.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who spoke to Trump on Saturday, expressed her concern that the fight against terrorism “doesn’t justify placing people of a particular origin or faith under general suspicion,” according to her chief spokesman Steffen Seibert. “We do not agree with this kind of approach,” UK Prime Minister Theresa May said of the immigration freeze on Sunday, two days after meeting with Trump in Washington. In the UK, an online petition calling for Trump’s upcoming state visit to be cancelled had a million signatures — 10 times the number needed to trigger an almost-automatic debate in Parliament. Still, there’s no vote at the end of it and lawmakers don’t have the power to force May’s hand.









