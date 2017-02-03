Rule on guns and mentally ill people faces a GOP rollback

Jared Hamon, an engineering student at the University of Utah, said his mother was designated as his “payee” as a child. When he was born, he had a stroke and has cerebral palsy. He deals with poor balance and he described his left hand as akin to wearing an oven mitt with fingers that don’t move well. When he turned 18, he didn’t see any reason “to go through a huge bureaucratic process to change” the designation. He tucked away money each month to eventually afford a gun permit and to buy a firearm, on the very day of the Sandy Hook shooting.

It’s not clear what impact, if any, the rule would have on Hamon, but he said he worried about being deemed unfit to buy a firearm and fretted about not being able to have a gun to protect himself. A House vote on Thursday to roll back the rule “downgrades a system built to enforce existing laws that keep guns out of hands that shouldn’t have them,” said Erika Soto Lamb, the chief communications officer of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Our background check system is only as good as the records it contains, and this vote reopened the door for people prohibited from firearm ownership to illegally pass checks, buy and possess guns. Our public safety has been put at risk because of today’s gun lobby-backed manoeuvre to advance their agenda of more guns for anyone, no questions asked.” The House passed the measure 235-180. The Senate has yet to act, and President Donald Trump must sign the bill into law before it can go into effect. The White House said Trump supports the bill and is likely to sign it. Janet Delana of Wellington, Missouri, appealed to lawmakers to hold off on scrapping the rule, saying it would have prevented her daughter from purchasing a gun that she used to kill her father. Her daughter, Colby, she said, was diagnosed as paranoid schizophrenic and had been on Social Security disability. She said her daughter used those monthly disability checks in 2012 to purchase a gun from a dealer. Delana said her pleas to not sell her daughter the gun “were ignored” because her daughter passed the background check. “An hour later, she shot her father to death, and tried once again to take her own life. She is now in an institution for life, and my husband is gone,” Delana said.









