Pompeo confirmed as CIA boss, Tillerson nomination advances

“I believe Mr Tillerson’s demonstrated business orientation ... could compromise his ability as secretary of state to forcefully promote the values and ideals that have defined our country and our leading role in the world for more than 200 years,” Senator Ben Cardin said in a statement.

Democrats have also blocked nomination votes by arguing that ethics reviews and other vetting of key nominees had been insufficient. Former president Barack Obama had seven nominees approved on his first day as president in 2009. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Fox News Sunday that despite the delays by Democrats, “we will be able to confirm the entire cabinet.” Republicans were also hoping to get Trump’s pick for US attorney general, Senator Jeff Sessions, installed swiftly. The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on Sessions on Tuesday, the same day that the Foreign Relations Committee votes on South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley’s nomination to be US ambassador to the United Nations.









