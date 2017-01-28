Pence helps bring new energy to anti-abortion rally in DC

The March for Life — held every year on or near the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalising abortion — was never expected to attract a crowd on the scale of the women’s march, which brought more than half a million people to Washington. Organisers said in their permit application that they expected 50,000 people, though they hoped for more.

“There’s been a lot of talk about numbers this past week,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life. “It’s hard to add up so many numbers after 44 years because there have been a lot of us.” Mancini added that the most important number for marchers was 58 million, an estimate for the number of abortions performed in the United States since 1973. Americans remain deeply divided on abortion. The latest Gallup survey, released last spring, found that 47 per cent of Americans described themselves as pro-abortion rights and 46 per cent as anti-abortion. It also found that 79 per cent believed abortion should be legal in either some or all circumstances. Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, said that poll shows why abortion-rights supporters should not despair. “The vast majority of Americans support Roe v. Wade and support the legal right to abortion,” Hogue said. The March for Life, however, is running ads arguing that a majority of Americans support some restrictions on abortion and don’t believe it should be funded by tax dollars.









