New US UN envoy warns allies: Back us or we’ll take names

After her meeting with Guterres, a US official said they had “a good and productive conversation about ways they can work together to reform the UN” Haley told reporters, “Everything that’s working, we’re going to make it better, everything that’s not working we’re going to try and fix, and anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary we’re going to do away with.”

According to a draft executive order published by The Daily Beast, Trump wants a committee — including his secretary of state, attorney general and director of national intelligence — to carry out a one-year review of US funding to international organisations with the aim of almost halving voluntary funding. A senior US administration official said on Friday that no such executive order was “expected at this time”. The United States is the largest contributor to the United Nations, paying 22 per cent of the $5.4 billion (Dh19.8 billion) core UN budget and 28 per cent of the $7.9 billion UN peacekeeping budget. These are assessed contributions — agreed by the UN General Assembly — and not voluntary payments. UN agencies, such as the UN Development Programme, the children’s agency Unicef, the World Food Programme and the UN Population Fund, are funded voluntarily. Last year, Trump took to Twitter to disparage the 193-member world body after the United States abstained in a December 23 UN Security Council vote, allowing the adoption of a resolution demanding an end to colony-building by US ally Israel. Trump, who had called on president Barack Obama’s administration to veto the resolution, warned that “things will be different” at the United Nations after he took office on January 20.









