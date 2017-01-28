Muslims fear that Trump’s action will have repercussions

Notably, even though Trump’s ban is ostensibly based on security concerns, it excludes countries in the Middle East and Pakistan, whose citizens have been responsible for some of the most serious terrorist plots against the United States since 2001. Those countries are harder to push around. Arab leaders in countries unaffected by the visa ban may not respond with outright criticism of the United States, possibly waiting to see what active steps Trump takes in the region’s many crises.

There is also a question of moral debt. Many Iraqis and Afghans who have worked for the United States since 2001, often as interpreters, say they were promised resettlement in the United States to save them from attack at home. During the Obama administration, a program to grant special visas to interpreters was continued, even as the process was delayed by resistance in Congress and ever stricter security screening procedures. The new measures announced by Trump now place those promises in jeopardy, said Crocker, who since retiring from the foreign service has helped several interpreters get resettled in the United States. The measures, he said, also send an ominous message to anyone who might consider working for the US government in the future. “We are effectively saying to past, current and potential future interpreters,” he said, “that we want them to work with us and risk their lives in the field — confident in the knowledge that they will be hung out to dry.”









