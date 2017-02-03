Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role

Melania Trump’s approval rating is 37 per cent, according to a Gallup poll conducted last month, which found that she was substantially less popular than previous first ladies at the dawn of their husbands’ presidencies. She is also considerably more of an enigma: One in four Americans were unfamiliar with or had no opinion of her. And Melania Trump is pushing back more forcefully on the traditional confines of her position than did Michelle Obama, who after her husband’s election in 2008 had badly wanted to remain in Chicago with her young daughters while they finished their school year. She was instructed by his political aides that the public would never accept such a move.

After announcing her chief of staff on Wednesday, Melania Trump on Thursday chose an interior designer, THAM Kannalikham, to overhaul the White House private quarters. In the coming days, she plans to announce the hiring of Natalie Jones, a former Obama administration protocol official, as her social secretary, according to people briefed on her plans, and Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former director of Fashion Week at Lincoln Center who planned Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities, as her senior adviser. “I am putting together a professional and highly experienced team, which will take time to do properly,” Melania Trump said in a statement Wednesday. “I am excited to be organising and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.” But for now, the lack of staff has deprived Trump of control over her image, leading to speculation about everything from her state of mind to her moving date. Her absence from Washington fuelled rumours this week that she might never move to the capital. And with none of the customary images of the first lady adjusting to life in the White House, social media has seized instead on a meme based on video of Melania Trump frowning during the inauguration, spawning the hashtag #SadMelania. Wolkoff said Melania Trump has every intention of moving to the White House and would be splitting her time between Washington and New York until then. “It has only been a short time since the inauguration, and the first lady is going to go about her role in a pragmatic and thoughtful way that is unique and authentic to her,” Wolkoff said. The hiring of Reynolds appeared at least in part designed to answer concerns that have arisen about the unusually long disruption to White House tours. Reynolds said Wednesday that she was “working to ensure that the White House Visitors Office is fully staffed and operational and ready to accept tour requests for the public in the coming weeks after a traditional temporary closure during the transition period.”









