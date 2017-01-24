Leave Barron Trump alone, Chelsea Clinton and others say

Although Barron Trump will be in New York for at least several more months to finish his school year, he would be the first young boy in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. John-John, as he was known then, and his older sister, Caroline, a toddler, were treated gently, and one of his most famous moments was when he was photographed playing under his father’s desk.

That sort of warm public moment is more typical of White House children, often witnessed with delight by a president’s supporters. Barron himself drew positive attention Friday when he was caught on video playing peek-a-boo with his nephew after the ceremony. The darker side of being a White House child seems to have begun in the 1970s, during the early days of Saturday Night Live, which mocked Amy Carter, then 9, in a skit. According to the book White House Kids, Carter was portrayed as spoiled beyond all reason, complaining to her father, “It’s always United States ‘first’ and Amy ‘second!’” During her father’s campaign, Chelsea Clinton was also satirised on the show, and at the age of 12, while she was living in the White House, her looks were mocked by conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh. The Bush twins, Jenna and Barbara, were 19 when George W. Bush was elected, but they too inspired late-night comedy for some of their behaviour in college. And in 2014, Elizabeth Lauten, a spokeswoman for a Tennessee congressman, apologised and resigned after criticising Malia and Sasha Obama on Facebook. The era of social media has only cranked up the volume. It has also added new risks for comedy writers used to trying out their material with followers. Rich, who got her start in improv and began writing for Saturday Night Live in 2013, described her SNL job in a 2015 interview with the Chicago Tribune, saying that she worked on about 200 jokes a week, a tiny fraction of which made it onto the show. She said she preferred working in the anonymity of the writer’s room to subjecting herself to the spotlight as a woman. “No random blogger’s like, ‘She got fat,’ or ‘She sucked in that,’” she said. “Nobody really knows who you are, but you’re still a part of it all.”









